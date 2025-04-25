The TWS market in India is extremely saturated with great options in every price range. But things get a bit tricky in the budget segment and only a few seem to have understood the pulse of Indian consumers. Affordable earbuds doesn't always have to come with compromises, and JBL Tune Beam 2 sets an example—not just for its signature sound, but also for the sheer range of customization options it packs in.

With impressive sound profiles to deep app integration and powerful battery life, it seems to check many right boxes. Here's a deep dive into what works and what doesn't with JBL's latest TWS earbuds.

JBL Tune Beam 2 is available in India for Rs 5,499. This is a very attractive price range and will get a lot of attention. This review should help you understand what these TWS earbuds offer.

Design & fit: Unique & comfortable

The JBL Tune Beam 2 opts for a slightly unconventional design. The oval-shaped earpiece is meant to be inserted diagonally into the ear, and despite the odd look, the fit is surprisingly snug and secure. The rubber ear tips at one end seal in the sound well without causing discomfort. They're also IP54 rated, making them resistant to both dust and splashes—perfect for daily commuters and gym-goers alike.

Touch controls: Functional

The controls can be tricky, but once you're used to it, they come in handy. By default, the right earbud handles playback (play/pause, skip, return), while the left is dedicated to switching ANC modes. You can customize these controls via the JBL Headphones app, but the big catch? You can't assign volume control without giving up either ANC toggles or playback navigation. That's an oversight.

What JBL could've done instead is allow remapping of the voice assistant's long-press function to volume. But that's not an option. On the plus side, the touch response is excellent. Commands are registered swiftly, with no lag or misreads.

App support: Best there is...

Where the Tune Beam 2 really outshines its competition is in the JBL Headphones app. This is arguably one of the most feature-rich apps for any affordable earbuds in the market. They let you control various things, including:

ANC mode switching & strength adjustment Low-latency gaming/video mode Customizable EQ with presets Spatial sound modes for music, movies, and games Call audio enhancements for both input and output Earbud and case battery level monitoring Sleep sounds, Find My Buds, auto power-off, and more

From tailoring audio output to optimizing call clarity, the app transforms the earbuds to your personal liking.

Battery life: A powerhouse

With ANC turned on, the earbuds deliver a jaw-dropping 10 hours of continuous playback. That's nearly double what many premium TWS earbuds offer. The case can recharge them three full times, bringing the total usage time up to 40 hours. There's no wireless charging, but USB-C gets the job done quickly. So, kudos!

ANC & Ambient Modes

Noise cancellation here is strong. Once you activate ANC via the app (yes, it's not enabled by default), background hums and lower-mid sounds are eliminated impressively. Even higher-pitched distractions like your colleague's annoying pen tapping habit is heavily reduced.

I liked how well the wind noise is controlled—a common weakness in many earbuds. Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes are available too, though they let in more wind and aren't quite as clean as the ANC mode. Still, they're useful for quick conversations without needing to take the buds out.

Call Quality

Voice calls on the Tune Beam 2 are average. Your voice sounds clear in quiet settings. In noisier environments, some background sounds—the pressure cooker's whistle or slamming of doors—make it through. Wind plays a spoil sport here as well.

JBL offers options in the app to tweak how you sound and hear others, and they're helpful to an extent.

Audio performance: Warm, Thumpy, and Tweakable

If you're a bass lover, the Tune Beam 2 is going to make you smile right out of the box. Even the default "Studio" EQ has a noticeable thump in the mid-bass. Switch to bass-heavy presets, and you're in for some serious rumble. I loved playing around with the different presets in the app.

Treble is smoothed out, which adds to the warm character. Instrument separation is solid, and vocals sound distinct. With all the EQ options available, you can easily tailor the sound to your taste—be it punchy, balanced, or laid-back.

Gaming & Video

Enable video mode, and latency drops like magic. This is gamer's dream. In games like Call of Duty Mobile, gunshots and explosions sync precisely with on-screen action with no latency, making it suitable for all sorts of games.

Spatial audio for gaming even helps identify the direction of sounds, enhancing immersion. You just have to enable all this from the app. This feature is highly underrated and too good to be limited to the app.

Verdict

JBL Tune Beam 2 is a solid pair of affordable wireless earbuds with top-tier battery life, versatile ANC, and a truly brilliant companion app. They're comfortable to wear, sound great out of the box, and cater to audiophiles and casual listeners alike with endless customization. With an oversight of controls and call quality (quite common in budget TWS), they really may just be worth it.

For the price (Rs 5,499), it's hard to find a better all-rounder—especially if you love to tweak and tailor every little thing.