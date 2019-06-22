Jaymin Shah, who is making some serious dent in the blogging industry, successfully founded a news portal – NewsEnquire at the age of 19 and he even hired a few people for this website.

At the age of 19, many of us were either drowning in the sea of assignments or were too stoned to think about our future. But then there was Jaymin shah, at the first meeting Jaymin comes off like a breath of fresh air just how Rancho came in for Frahan. When we all Chaturs were busy jumping through the hoops of exams Jaymin was busy publishing his columns on Huffingpost.

At the age of 19 Jaymin successfully founded a news portal – NewsEnquire, and hell even hired a few people while many of his age were busy taking loans from our friends for a cigarette (Smoking is injurious to health, FYI). Jaymin, who was once blogging about tech and the stock market has now expanded his horizon to Bollywood and lifestyle. He is one of the youngest bloggers to cover such a wide range of news.

Don't miss judge him for Steve Job, though he wears glasses like Jobs, he has not taken a rain check on his education. The 19-year-old influencer holds a diploma in L J Polytechnic and has a brain of pure Gujarati i.e he knows how to make money. The way he is tirelessly putting out content suggests it won't be long when he will become one of the biggest names in the blogging industry.