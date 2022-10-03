How often have you felt the need to have someone who would caution you about what is to come? How often have you wished someone would warn you against making inevitable mistakes? Lastly, how often have you caught yourself ruminating over past mistakes? This article will be your one-stop solution to all the questions mentioned above! Jaymie Gerena, a Transformational Business Strategist, tells us about what mistakes she regrets and cautions us against them.

Growing up in a broken family with adverse conditions, she often found herself in a rut, as if her life had no meaning, she recalls. Due to such a bad start to her life, she often felt demotivated and worthless, so much so that she thought her dreams and ambitions would not amount to anything. However, her social and helpful nature made her keep pursuing her dream of becoming a transformational coach. Not only did she succeed in achieving her goal, but she also became a dream activator who changed many people's lives, including hers.

When asked about her failures, she regrets having developed learned helplessness. Learned helplessness is a psychological phenomenon wherein a person learns to feel bad for themselves while excessively relying on others, so much so that they feel helpless without them. She recalls how tough it was for her to manage things independently and how she began victimizing herself. She soon found herself in the victim trap, with no way out. Amidst these dark times, a strong voice in her head encouraged her to keep forward. It was then that she realized she needed help and had to recover from her traumas before helping others. "Overcoming my traumas so that I can stand as a victor, not a victim," she said.

She shares a special message with mental health professionals and women on how they shouldn't hold back or suppress their emotions. They have every right to express their feelings, and it is OKAY for them to seek help and deal with their troubles and trauma before helping their clients. She is an example of how practitioners should not compromise on their recovery. She cautions the readers against letting their fears get the best of them and encourages them to dream big and do everything to make it happen. In conclusion, life is not only about surviving but thriving, a message she would like to pass on to others, especially trauma victims like her.