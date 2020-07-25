A few days after a shocking Facebook post, actress Jayashree Ramaiah has sent her fans and well-wishers into panic mode again. This time, the actress has clearly said that she is a "loser" in Facebook live and deserves to die.

The Bigg Boss Kannada 3 contestant has stated that she is not doing this for publicity and clarified that she is not facing financial difficulties. " I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it." The Times of India quotes her as saying on Facebook Live, the video has now been deleted.

The actress painfully asks for "mercy killing." The actress added, "I am a loser I need mercy killing. That is all I expect right not. I am not a good girl. Please please please give me mercy killing." (sic)

A few days ago, she shocked everyone by posting, "I Quit!! Goodbye to the fucking world and Depression ..!.. [sic]" This sent her well-wishers into a panic mode. Many flung into action and tried to reach her.

Later, she deleted the post and wrote, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all❤️. [sic]" She posted.

Jayashree Ramaiah is a model-turned-actress who made her acting debut with Imran Sardhariya's Uppu Huli Khara. However, it was Kiccha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 3 which brought her under the limelight.