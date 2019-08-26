Jayam Ravi's Comali has occupied the numero uno position at the Chennai box office in the last weekend. It has pushed Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai down after garnering good word-of-mouth for the film upon release.

In its second weekend, Comali has raked in Rs 1.15 crore from 423 shows, reports Behindwoods. The 11-day total collection of the Jayam Ravi-starrer now stands at Rs 3.71 crore. Thus earning a 'hit' status at the Chennai box office.

Suseenthiran's newly-released movie Kennedy Club is in second place at the Chennai box office. The film has made a collection of Rs 79.69 lakh in its opening weekend, which is considered to be an above-average opening for a film, which does not have an A-list actor in the cast.

English flick Angry Birds 2 has opened to an average start at the Chennai box office. It has collected Rs 35.61 lakh from 138 shows in its first weekend.

After occupying the top positions for the two consecutive weeks, Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai has slipped to the fourth place by collecting Rs 17.85 lakh from 63 shows. The total collection of Boney Kapoor-produced film now stands at Rs 10.43 crore.

New Tamil film Bakrid has raked in Rs 16.22 lakh from 105 shows. Whereas Akshay Kumar's Hindi film Mission Mangal has collected Rs 13.54 lakh from 54 shows in its second weekend to take its total tally to Rs 82.02 lakh.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has earned Rs 7.56 lakh from 24 shows in its second weekend. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 48.32 lakh. Another Tamil new release Mei has collected Rs 5.58 lakh from 45 shows.