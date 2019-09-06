Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal's recent Tamil film Comali, which was a blockbuster, is likely to be remade in Telugu. While two popular Telugu cinema producers are reportedly in talks with the makers of the movie, nothing has been ascertained yet.

Comali, a family entertainer, has all the right ingredients that can strike the chord with the audience.

The light-heartened entertainer opened to good collections and reviews at the box office on August 15. The film is on its way to becoming to highest grosser of Jayam Ravi's career.

The film has made movie buffs and young writers believe that the audience would love to watch a movie that narrated a good story.

The date of Comali's release was big for Kajal Aggarwal as her Telugu film Ranarangam also released on the same day. Although she has a small part in Ranarangam, she still won the audience's heart.

If the news of Comali's Telugu remake turns out to be true, the audience will be excited to see if Kajal gets a role in the flick.

After three back to back flops with MLA, Kavacham and Sita, it was necessary for Kajal to bag a hit in Telugu cinema. With Ranarangam and Comali, she is back to the hit track. She also has Indian 2, a Kamal Haasan starrer and Shankar directorial and sequel of Telugu film Awe in her kitty. We heard that she is going to sign a couple of more projects very soon and has Mumbai Saga with John Abraham in Bollywood too.