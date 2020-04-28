Bachchan Parivaar is not only an inspiration to the Bollywood clans, but also to many Indians. The legacy that was started by Amitabh Bachchan is still followed in the family, who has been entertaining the fans for ages now.

A family of superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan is not only famous to give blockbuster movies but also to set family goals. Big B and Jaya Bachchan's love story gathered a lot of eyeballs in the 70s and Abhishek-Aishwarya's story also made headlines.

But apart from setting relationship goals, the dynamics of 'Baahu' Aishwarya with Jaya Bachchan and Shahenshah himself is quite famous. While it is speculated that the Bachchan 'Saas-Baahu' Jodi doesn't always see eye to eye like any other normal household, both Aishwarya and Jaya although, have never failed to leave fans in awe, when spotted in public.

Jaya Bachchan gushes about Aishwarya

Jaya had a decent dynamic with Abhishek Bachchan's ex-girlfriend Karisma Kapoor as well, and just like that, she welcomed Aishwarya also with open arms. While talking about her son's girlfriend (then) Aishwarya, Jaya gushed at the show Koffee with Karan and said, "she is lovely, I love her." "She is such a big star herself and she has fitted in so well!", Jaya added about her daughter-in-law.

Be loving and dignified: Jaya's marital advice to Aish

Jaya has been a constant support to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya. Even before they got married, Jaya used to praise Aishwarya and wish for her well being. When host Karan Johar asked about the one piece of advice she would give to Aishwarya before becoming a Bachchan, she said, "She should be as loving and dignified as she is."

Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Bachchan who accompanied her mother on the show in 2007, said: "She's (Aishwarya) just perfect." "Although immense patience is going to take her really far," she added mockingly. "Especially with AB," said Jaya Bachchan as she laughed.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for thirteen years and have a beautiful daughter together named, Aaradhya. The power couple has been seen in movies like Raavan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Sarkar Raj, Kuch Naa Kaho and the blockbuster movie, Guru.