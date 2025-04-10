Bollywood's veteran actor Jaya Bachchan turned 77 on Wednesday, April 9. Family, friends, and fans took to social media to wish her well as she welcomed yet another year with health, happiness, and positivity.

As Jaya Bachchan is not on social media, her husband and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to thank fans for their countless wishes. Sharing a gratitude note on X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh wrote, "To all that have wished Jaya on her birthday, my gratitude and love... it will be impossible to respond to each one, hence this comment here."

Kajol, who has worked with Jaya in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also wished the actor. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she shared a photo of the duo sharing a warm hug in front of a Durga Pujo pandal.

Jaya Bachchan exuded radiance in a mustard saree, while Kajol looked stunning in a floral six-yard wonder. Kajol captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the most no-nonsense woman I know. Wish you a fantastic year ahead, Jaya Bachchan."

Last but not least, Jaya's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, also took to social media to share a beautiful birthday wish for her nani. In the post, Jaya can be seen draped in a white saree with a pink border, while Navya looks radiant in a yellow anarkali set. "Happy birthday, Nani ❤️," read Navya's sweet note.

However, it's worth noting that Aishwarya Rai often shares wishes for her close family members and friends, but she did not wish Jaya Bachchan on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Jaya's birthday, April 8, the veteran star was spotted at the airport with her son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli. It seems the trio were off on a vacation to celebrate Jaya's special day, which was on April 9.

Work front

Jaya is known for her iconic performances in films like Guddi, Uphaar, Mili, Koshish, and the latest, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor has captivated audiences across generations.

Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set to be a rom-com musical and will be released later this year.