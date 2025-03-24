Bollywood actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, known for her outspoken nature on current affairs, has voiced her support for comedian Kunal Kamra.

Kamra has recently found himself embroiled in controversy over his remarks about Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to the media at the Parliament premises, Jaya Bachchan raised concerns about freedom of expression.

Jaya Bachchan defends Kunal Kamra

Reacting to the controversy and the vandalism of a comedy club in Mumbai, Bachchan told ANI, "If there are restrictions on speaking, what will become of you? You are already in a difficult situation. There are limitations on you. You are told what to speak and what not to speak—soon, you might even be told not to interview Jaya Bachchan."

#WATCH | On Kunal Kamra row, SP MP Jaya Bachchan says, "...If there is restriction on speaking, what will become if you? You are anyway in a bad situation. There are restrictions on you. You would be told to speak just on this and nothing else, that do not interview Jaya… pic.twitter.com/GWpkNyEDHS — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

She further questioned, "Where is freedom of speech? There is freedom of action only when there is chaos—beating up the opposition, raping women, murdering people. What else? You (Eknath Shinde) left your real party and formed another party for power. Isn't that an insult to Balasaheb?"

In Naya Bharat, filmed at the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar district, Kamra parodied a Bollywood song, labeling Eknath Shinde a 'gaddar' (traitor) for his political maneuvers. The joke referenced Shinde's 2022 split from Uddhav Thackeray to form a rival faction of Shiv Sena.

Following an official complaint regarding the 'gaddar' remark, NDTV reported that Kamra was contacted by Mumbai Police while he was in Tamil Nadu. Sources cited by NDTV revealed that Kamra refused to apologize unless ordered by the court.

Kamra also denied allegations that he was paid by Maharashtra's opposition parties to target Shinde. Shiv Sena leaders had accused him of running a "paid campaign" to tarnish Shinde's image.

As per NDTV reports, Kamra told Mumbai Police they were free to investigate his financial records to verify that no such payment had been made.