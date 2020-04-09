Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Jaya Bachchan is one of the most versatile actresses, Hindi Cinema has ever seen. Her iconic roles in Guddi, Milli, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan and many more are still reminisced by the fans. The evergreen actress has turned 72 today and family and friends have been showering their wishes.

Amidst the lockdown, the whole Bachchan family is living under the same roof and spending quality time with each other. But did you that Jaya Bachchan is not living in Bachchan's house right now? Yes, you read it right. In a situation where most of the people are living with their families and not stepping out of the house due to coronavirus outbreak, Jaya Bachchan is stuck in Delhi, away from her loved ones.

While sharing an adorable post for her mother, Abhishek disclosed on his Instagram that actress and MP Jaya is stuck in Delhi due to the lockdown. She shared an image of his mother and wrote, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!"

Daughter Shweta Bachchan also shared an emotional post for her mother with a nostalgic picture. Sharing a beautiful picture of Jaya from her young days, she wrote, "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I ♥️ U ( with a little help from e e Cummings )." Along with the childhood picture, the cute banter between brother-sister duo Abhishek and Shweta is unmissable.

Shweta's daughter Navya Nanda pointed out that her mother is daydreaming in the picture, to which pulling sister's leg, Abhishek said 'at least she's not on the phone.'

Birthday wishes for Jaya Bachchan:

Jaya Bachchan made her debut through Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar (1963) as a teenager. Her notable work includes Uphaar (1971), Koshish (1972), Kora Kagaz (1974), Zanjeer (1973), Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975), Mili (1975) and Sholay (1975). She got married to superstar Amitabh Bachchan in 1973 and after their blockbuster movie Silsila, she took an indefinite sabbatical from films. She was last seen in Ki and Ka in a cameo role.