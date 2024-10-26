Dimple Kapadia shocked the paps after she refused to pose with her own daughter, Twinkle Khanna. Dimple, who was at the premiere of her own film – Go Noni Go's screening – was seen strictly declining to pose with daughter who was coming from behind. Not just that, Kapadia also called her a 'junior' and added that she doesn't pose with 'juniors'.

What went down

Akshay Kumar was also seen in attendance with Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia for the screening. Post the screening, as the veteran actress made her way towards the exit, she was surrounded by paps, who requested her for a picture. However, the Dil Chahta Hai actress was quick to say, "No, I don't pose with juniors."

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media was shocked by the whole exchange. Let's take a look the reactions on the video. "Confirmed case of Jaya Bachchan positive," wrote a user. "Everyone is becoming Jaya Bachchan," wrote another user. "Because she doesn't want to look old when standing next to juniors!" read a comment. "She thinks she is insulted or defame because she was a top heroine," read another comment.

Overlooking the humour

However, there were many who understand the statement for what it was – just plain humour! "Public didn't get her sense of humour. Lol," a social media user wrote. "Some people here have no sense of humour. She was asked to pose with HER OWN DAUGHTER! She joked and said I don't take pics with Juniors! It's supposed to be cheeky teasing!" another social media user commented. "Hahaha she is teasing her daughter. Wit!" one fan opined. "That's the wittiest thing I have heard from a 67 yr old," another fan dropped a comment.

Go Noni Go stars Athiya Shetty along with Manav Kaul and is produced by Twinkle Khanna.