In this fairly young but highly persuading business of celebrity endorsement and management, Jay Varia proves his mettle at its best. Born in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Jay bagged his engineering degree in Computers from LRDP Institute of technology.

Varia's experience in online marketing and his sense of growing business through digital marketing skills is tremendous and hence he is definitely a name to pine for when it comes to online marketing growth. It never ceases to amaze someone that the talented Jamnagar boy is now a noted celebrity manager.

With an impressive collection of management data's of 50 plus TV channels, Bollywood celebs, TV stars and celebrated bloggers like Pranitaa Pandit, Roshni Kapoor, Shiny Doshi, Nyraa Banerjee, etc. Jay is becoming a favorite person for the lot. His success story indeed remains in continuation as a proud proprietor of Jay digital Marketing.

This year is going to be stacked up exciting for Jay as he is targeting big to hit 250+ celebrity/Brand clients. This successful personality of social media management shares the importance of social media management and swears by his passion for establishing a brand and individual popularity through social media and digital platforms.