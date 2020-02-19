Rangoli Chandel's Twitter posts create a stir, day after day. This time she chose new targets, Javed Akhtar and Mahesh Bhatt, bringing up alleged past incidents between them and Kangana. Well, it's something we've come to expect from the Rangoli, who often has a lot to criticise.

The tweet, which referred to the lyricist and film director, portraying them as wrong-doers came yesterday in response to those who call the PM 'fascist'. Perhaps, it was Rangoli's way of showing them a mirror, and how!

Javed Akhtar threatens Kangana, intimidates her

Rangoli has taken on the mantle of speaking up on behalf of and for Kangana, many a time and this time was no different. The elder sister of the fiery actress ruffled feathers when she said that the senior lyricist, Javed Akhtar had threatened and intimidated her asking her to apologise to Hrithik Roshan. She added that he had done so at his home upon calling Kangana there.

The feud between Kangana and Hrithik has been a well-known and almost unending controversy within the industry. It also is a controversy that somehow keeps coming up, no matter how far away the industry moves from it.

Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her cos she refused to play a suicide bomber, they call PM Facist, chacha ji aap dono kya ho ? https://t.co/4yfHDK7Jcq — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

Rangoli didn't stop there, she went on to comment on Mahesh Bhatt whom she alleges, threw a chappal on Kangana when she refused to play a suicide bomber. The actress' sister concluded the tweet by saying that they call the PM fascist, but then what do their actions make them?

Rangoli bringing up the past

The animosity between Kangana and Akhtar has been observed, especially when the Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi cancelled their trip to Karachi in solidarity with the martyred soldiers after the Pulwama attack last year. Kangana had said in an interview back then, "People like Shabana Azmi calling for a halt on the cultural exchange - they are the ones who promote Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs. Why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artistes have been banned after Uri attacks? And now they are trying to save face?"

Shabana Azmi in response to the comment said that it was no time for "personal attacks." However, clearly the exchange isn't going to end any time soon. As for Mahesh Bhatt, Rangoli has always been quite vocal about her dislike for Alia Bhatt.