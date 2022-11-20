Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit were not just brothers but together a force to be reckoned with. The two have given Bollywood some of its most cherished and popular albums. With songs in films like – Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein; the two were in a league of their own. However, it was after their incredibly success Fanaa collaboration, the two parted ways.

In an interview, Jatin's son has revealed that he wants his father and uncle to reunite. He added that it was never his father's decision and they are still waiting for Lalit Pandit to be back. He added that they don't need to talk but can continue working together.

Jatin Pandit's son bares it all

"I want uncle and Dad to get back together. It was never Dad's decision and we are still waiting on uncle. Uncle, we love you very much, you are very sweet. Come on down and make some music. Whatever it is, do some cool stuff, and go back home. You do not need to talk to each other," Raahul told Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about the time the decision to split was taken, he revealed that Jatin Pandit was really devastated. "I do remember Dad being really bummed out. I remember him sitting in the hall and just sort of with one light on..." he said.

Jatin Lalit started their career in Bollywood with the song – Pehla Nasha. And since then, there was no looking back for the two.