Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Jaswant Singh died on Sunday morning at the age of 82. PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh.

The former Cabinet Minister was admitted at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt for treatment. A statement released by Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt read, "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Hon'ble Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister of Government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020."

"He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning. Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away at 0655 hours on 27 Sep 2020."

'Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later in politics'

"Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji's Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Twitter, said he was "deeply pained" and the seasoned BJP leader will be remembered for "his intellectual capabilities and a stellar record in service to the nation".

"Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Rajnath Singh said in another tweet.