There is a lot of excitement surrounding Coldplay's concerts in India. The popular International brand has an active follower base in the country and every time that they have performed in India, the band has received a lot of love and appreciation. Their tickets were sold out this time as well and the band had to add extra shows to make their fans feel good. For Coldplay's Mumbai and Ahmedabad concert, they will be having an opening act which will be performed by Jasleen Royal who is known for songs like 'Heeriye', 'Ranjha' and more.

Jasleen shared her preparation for the big concert that is coming her way and she shared updates about the same with her fans and followers on Instagram. She also made sure to give her fans a bit of a sneak peek into the set list that she will be performing right before Coldplay takes to the stage and sets it on fire.

The list included four songs and Jasleen teased her fans by asking "Any of your favourites missing?" in the caption. The songs that the list featured were, 'Kho gaye hum kahan', 'Ranjha', 'Assi Sajna' and 'Love you Zindagi.' However, from the list, one can determine that there is space for two more songs.

Huma Qureshi shared Jasleen's set list on her Instagram story and wrote, "Cannot wait @jasleenroyal" and she also added three white hearts. This was an indication of the fact that she would be attending the concert and so would many other celebrities.

Coming back to Jasleen's Instagram posts, many of her followers shared suggestions to add to her set list for the show. Actress Radhikka Madan suggested 'Sahiba' while Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate suggested, 'Heeriya' as well and 'Din Shagna Da'. Several other fans suggested songs like 'Jahan Tu Chala', 'Sang Rahiyo', 'Nit nit' and 'Preet.'

Coldplay will be performing in Mumbai on the 18th, 19th and 21st of January and then perform in Ahmedabad on the 25th and 26th of January. The last time the band had performed was in 2016.