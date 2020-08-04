Jasleen Royal has revealed that she has recovered from a mild case of Covid-19, adding that she plans to donate her plasma. Jasleen shared the health update on her verified Instagram page.

Singer Jasleen Royal has revealed that she has recovered from a mild case of Covid-19, adding that she plans to donate her plasma. Jasleen shared the health update on her verified Instagram page.

"Tested negative finally... Things to do if you are tested corona positive. -Inform everyone who had come in contact with you. -co-operate with the authorities. And the main thing is Do Not Panic," Jasleen Royal wrote.

"On the 17th of July I was supposed to travel from Ludhiana to Mumbai, hence I got myself tested and came to know that I was corona positive. I had mild symptoms and was kept in-home quarantine and all the necessary precautions were taken. Yesterday I again went to get myself tested and the reports came negative. In the coming days or as soon as I am ready, I plan to donate my plasma. Would like to end this by saying Go Corona Go," she added.

In May, Jasleen drove from Mumbai to her hometown Ludhiana amid the lockdown owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jasleen has made her mark in Bollywood as well as th world of popular non-film music. Her film hits include Love you zindagi (Dear Zindagi) and Nachde ne saare (Baar Baar Dekho). She is also known for singles like Panchhi ho javan, Mai ni and Din shagna da.