Jarugandi is a Telugu word denoting 'move fast'. As every character in the movie is running behind something, the makers have opted for this title. Jai and Reba Monica John-starring movie has been directed by debutant Pichumani.

The Tamil movie has RD Rajasekhar's music and Praveen KL's editing. Bobo Shashi has composed the music and a few songs, including Yaaradi Nee, has struck the chord with the viewers.

Amit Tiwari, Bose Venkat, Ilavarasu and Jayakumar are in the supporting cast, while Daniel Annie Pope aka Danny of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame is playing the hero's friend character.

The movie, which has been shot in Pondicherry and Chennai, revolves around Sathya (Jai), who is going through an issue that every youth is facing today. He takes a loan from a bank to start a travel agency and the movie throws light on a problem that is prevalent in our society. The problem that he faces and how he overcomes form the crux of the story.

