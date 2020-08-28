Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be resigning over health issues. According to the Japanese national broadcaster NHK, Abe is all set to resign.

Shinzo Abe wanted to avoid causing problems to the government due to his worsening health condition, as per reports.

"Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened and he worries it will cause trouble" in leading the country, national broadcaster NHK said, without citing a source.

Speculation about Abe's health and tenure had risen after he made two visits to a hospital recently. He has battled the chronic disease ulcerative colitis for years.

(to be updated)