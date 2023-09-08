Just like every year, Bollywood celebs celebrated Janmashtami in full festive spirit and fervour. From Amitabh Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan, celebs took to social media to extend their wishes. Many also shared pictures of their celebration. Let's take a look.

Hema Malini's celebration

Hema Malini gave us a glimpse into her Janmashtami celebration and wrote, "A brief glimpse into my Janmashtami decorations which I love doing personally every year! I stitch new clothes for Radharani and Krishna and I enjoy adorning them. This is my own personal private pooja in my house. Happy Janmashtami to all #janmashtamicelebration #janmashtami #janmashtamispecial #festiveseason."

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture of his Krishnashtami puja where we could see statue of Lord Krishna adorned with flowers. "Happy Janmashtami !!!" Big B wrote. Vicky Kaushal was seen participating in a dahi celebration in Mumbai. Dressed in white kurta and pajama, the actor broke a handi and celebrated with a large number of people.

Saira Banu also shared a clip from the film – Shagird and revealed how the scene was shot on the same day as Janmashtami. In the long post, she also revealed how she told Nazir Hussain to make him work with her or make him marry her.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of Lord Krishna and wrote, "May Lord Krishna bless us all with courage and peace."

Ananya Panday also shared a picture and wished everyone. Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wrote, "May the love, compassion and tenderness of Shree Krishna enlighten our lives. Happy Krishna Janmashtami, beautiful people."

Sidharth Malhotra also took to social media and wrote, "Wishing everyone a blessed #Janmashtami May Lord Krishna's divine love and wisdom fill your lives with happiness and harmony."