Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship has been out in the public for quite a while and Janhvi has gone on to accept it on different platforms. Bollywood enthusiasts have a lot of interest in both their lives and are very invested in their relationship; however, sometimes with a lot of interest comes quite a bit of criticism.

The young B-town couple have been recently accused of copying Tom Holland and Zendaya who are currently amongst the most popular couples globally.

A couple of days ago, a video of Tom and Zendaya went viral on the internet. In the video, the actor was seen trying to pull away and protect Zendaya from a swarm of aggressive paparazzi. Netizens, of course, found this absolutely adorable, showed their support for the couple and spoke about how caring they were towards each other. Fans were elated to see how protective Tom was of Zendaya and called it "absolute love."

However, Reddit was taken by storm when a popular page on the site accused Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikar Pahariya of pulling the same stunt to try and impress fans. The page called the actress "Jahnvi Copyoor" and netizens seemed to agree with the accusation.

A comment on the post read, "You pull her out of the crowd and then start walking ahead of her leaving her behind Kya Tom banega re tu" and another follower commented saying, "I mean you could have at least made it look a little real, they put in Zero efforts here just like her acting."

Internet users did not hesitate in criticising Janhvi's acting skills one bit, a comment read, "Lately she has been copying all trends from US that has already happened..lol she is also becoming a mediocre influencer now.. is there anything she excels at? Like her creativity? Is there anything original about her?" On the other hand, followers were reminded of the time when Janhvi had pulled off method dressing just like Zendaya, a user wrote, "She wants to be Zendaya so bad, first the method dressing now this."

Shikhar's gesture is being trolled not only because it seems so close to what Tom did but also because in the past he has been seen walking way ahead of Janhvi, not caring how she is dealing with the public.