For a while now there have been rumours of Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in the Dulhania franchise. Reports stated that Janhvi Kapoor was paired opposite Varun Dhawan instead of Alia Bhatt in Dulhania 3. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan worked together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badri Ki Dulhania prior to this.

The news came as a shock to many of Alia Bhatt fans who weren't ready to see this change. The Dulhania series have been two of Dharmas most celebrated films that even got Varun and Alia tagged together as "Varia". So, the news of relatively new Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia sent shockwaves across the fan clubs.

However, Karan Johar seems to have indirectly denied the news in his latest post. Karan urged the fans not to spread or believe any news until it comes officially from the Dharma Productions sources. He also added that all the details of the film etc would be shared officially once it is confirmed. "Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions," he said.

Karan went on to add, "Would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation... Respectfully, Karan Johar."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Jigra that marks her second co-production. There are also the rumours of the actress being approached by Hansal Mehta for a biopic on an Indian anchor. It was in 2014 that director Shashank Khaitan weaved the world of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's love story in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film became an instant hit and the duo's chemistry was loved by one and all.

The next instalment, Badrinath Ki Dulhania came in (2017) and turned out to be an even bigger success. And ever since, speculations around the third film in the franchise have not stopped.