Janhvi Kapoor is making the most of her self-care weekend. And her latest Instagram post is proof of that. Janhvi has shared several pictures indulging in some skincare and has totally raised the temperature. While in some pictures she is seen caring for her skin, in some she is seen flaunting her curves. The fiery pink swimwear leaves little to the imagination as Janhvi poses in full swag. Let's take a look.

Janhvi on battling Covid

Janhvi Kapoor has recently bounced back from Covid-19. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula had also tested positive for the coronavirus. "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"

Janhvi and Sara's equation

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are making quite some buzz with their new found friendship and camaraderie. The two have taken several holidays together and despite being competitors, seem to gel along well. Recently, in an interaction, Sara Ali Khan revealed that the two are not best friends. "We are very different from each other and we are comfortable in our own skin. We are not best friends and we all have a different set of friends. But we connected in the past two years," she told Aaj Tak.

"As young ambitious girls who are starting their career, to lose two years to Covid, that brought us close. This thing even my mom won't understand. Words like competition and contemporaries are used by others, they are not for me," Sara added.