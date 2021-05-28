Ever since the government has announced a lockdown in Mumbai, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor have turned towards cycling to keep themselves fit. However, recently during their cycling session, the duo was surrounded by a pool of paparazzi and the 'Roohi' actress was heard telling one of them not to film her.

On Tuesday, a video of the two sisters cycling on the streets of Mumbai had surfaced on social media. The clip showed Janhvi Kapoor crossing past a photographer, who was recording a video, and asked him not to shoot her. The actress was heard saying: "Aise mat kijiye please, maine request kiya hai (Don't do this please, I had requested)."

This latest incident comes less than a week after the Kapoor sisters were seen crossing many photographers outside their house. Last week, another was shared on social media that showed a photographer standing right in front of Janhvi, while another one was seen standing close by.

As Janhvi closed in on the cameraman in front of her, she was heard saying, "It's dangerous." She is also heard saying, "Aise please mat... (Don't do this)." In addition, Khushi was also seen requesting another photographer to give her way. "Sir, raasta please de do," she said before she entered the housing complex.

Khushi has been pursuing her higher studies in the United States for quite some time, but ever since she has returned to Mumbai, the two sisters have been spotted cycling on the streets of the city. If reports are to be believed, she is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor wrapped the shooting of 'Good Luck Jerry' on the work front and was all set to restart shooting for 'Dostana 2'. However, the makers of the film have announced that they are recasting the male lead of the film and it may take some more time to start shooting. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan was chosen for the lead and had completed 60 percent of the shoot, but unfortunately due to the actor's tantrums, the production house decided to drop him.