Amid rumours of catfight between Bollywood's newbie rivals Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, comes a gesture from the latter that will put all gossip to rest. March 6 is Janhvi Kapoor's birthday and she turns 22 today. The Dhadak actress is shooting in Lucknow for her film based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women combat aviators in India and who fought the Kargil war in 1999. The film is titled Kargil Girl.

Among her industry friends, Janhvi Kapoor got her first birthday wish from actress Sara Ali Khan. There were rumours that the two besties had had a fallout since the debut of Sara in Kedarnath and the success of her film Simmba had made her a sensation bigger than Janhvi after her debut in Dhadak. There is also a blind piece saying Janhvi is after the publicists of Sara to come on board.

However, this Instagram story post by Sara Ali Khan for Janhvi Kapoor's birthday will put all rumorus to rest. "Happiest birthday @janhvikapoor Have an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead," said Sara in her Insta story with a picture of the two.

Janhvi Kapoor, who lost her mother, the acclaimed actress Sridevi last year on February 25 in an accidental death, turned spiritual on the eve of her birthday. She visited Kashi and attended the Ganga aarti a day before her birthday to seek blessings, and revealed that she would have loved to go to Tirupati as well, a temple visited by her mom every birthday. She also informed that she may be in Tirupati next week before she begins work on Karan Johar's Takht.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Janvi Kapoor said, "We drove to Varanasi after the day's work so I could see the Ganga aarti and go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I wanted to visit Tirupati (in Andhra Pradesh) again, mom (Sridevi) used to climb up to the temple every year for her birthday when she was working. I went there earlier this year and wanted to go again on my birthday, but arrangements couldn't be made on time. I might go next week."

Janhvi Kapoor will be celebrating her birthday on the sets of her film in Lucknow. She said to the daily, "There's no better place for me in the world than a film set. My only wish is that I get the chance to do good work and make my parents (Boney Kapoor and Sridevi) proud."