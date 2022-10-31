Though Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming release 'Mili', she has hit the headlines yet again but this time for her love life and not for her upcoming film. Recently, the 'Roohi' actress was seen attending her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party and the two were spotted holding hands.

Orhan Awatramani is said to be a social activist, and he is friends with a number of Bollywood stars, including Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan and others. The latest incident of Orhan holding Janhvi's hand has sparked their dating rumours. However, this is not the first time when the actress has grabbed eyeballs in connection to her love life. Let's have a look at times when Janhvi's love life became the topic of discussion.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' alongside Ishaan Khatter. Ever since then there were rumours of the two dating. However, they never made their relationship official and parted ways later. According to reports, both Janhvi and Ishaan are cordial to each other and remain good friends.

Janhvi Kapoor and Akshat Ranjan

There were speculations that Janhvi was dating her childhood best friend Akshat Ranjan and several pictures had also gone viral. However, the 'Dhadak' actress denied the rumours and said that he was her best friend and there is nothing more than that between the two.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor have also reportedly dated Shikhar Pahariya. The two were even seen together at the screening of 'Dear Zindagi'. Later in 'Koffee With Karan 7', host Karan Johar also revealed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan were dating twin siblings. Reports stated that Sara Ali Khan was dating Veer Pahariya.