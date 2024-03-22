Jamshir Qureshi's journey in computer science began in a world far removed from the bustling tech hubs. In 1998, a newly opened computer institute in his small Indian town of 100,000 people sparked a passion that would propel him to global leadership in cybersecurity. Eager to explore this new frontier, Jamshir dived headfirst into learning. His dedication led him to pursue a Master's degree in Information Technology from Purdue, a world-renowned institution. Today, he leverages his 20 years of experience in software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced threat detection and prevention, pioneering secure cloud-based solutions for the Fintech industry. Jamshir's proven track record includes implementing AI-powered security solutions that have safeguarded financial institutions, saving millions for some of the world's leading Fintech companies. Driven by a vision of a more secure financial future, Jamshir's story is an inspiration for anyone chasing a dream.

Early Exposure to Technology:

Back in 1998, at the young age of 16, Jamshir was among the fortunate few in his town to have access to computer training. The institute, a beacon of progress in a resource-limited environment, was established by a teacher trained in a metro city. Jamshir vividly remembers the pre-computer days, spending time with his father's typewriter, the rhythmic clack of the keys a familiar sound. His supportive parents recognized his fascination with technology and encouraged him to delve into the new world of computers when the institute opened.

Jamshir's initial foray into the digital world involved mastering MS-DOS on a black screen, using floppy disks for data storage. The experience of witnessing the black screen execute his written commands was captivating. The introduction of MS Windows 95, a game-changer, transitioned them from black to color monitors. This technological leap, from his father's typewriter to a dynamic visual interface, further ignited his passion for computers and engineering. With his parents' constant encouragement, this early exposure laid the foundation for his remarkable career path.

Global Opportunities and Expertise:

After completing his education, Jamshir secured a software engineer position at Wipro Technologies, a multinational company. His talent caught the eye of a prestigious American fintech client, leading to an invitation to work in the USA. This opportunity allowed him to tackle a critical project that solidified his reputation as an expert in the field. Following his success in the USA, he was deputed to South Africa to work with another fintech client – Amalgamated Bank of South Africa (ABSA). For four years, he led and managed a software engineering team, further solidifying his expertise.

Balancing Family and Professional Growth:

During his time in South Africa, Jamshir welcomed twin boys, adding a new dimension to his life. Balancing family life with a demanding career was challenging yet motivating. Upon completing his assignment in South Africa, the same American fintech client once again invited him to work in the USA. This time, he led teams working on diverse technology stacks, further expanding his technical expertise and leadership skills.

Becoming a Subject Matter Expert and Critical Role:

Jamshir's technical expertise and leadership in software engineering played a key role in him securing a Vice President of IT Engineering position at MUFG Bank Ltd., a leading global bank. While pursuing a master's degree in Information Technology from Purdue, supported by an employee benefit program at MUFG Bank Ltd., he implemented cloud environments and automated CI/CD pipelines that improved efficiency for the entire bank. These pipelines utilized cutting-edge technologies including Java Spring framework, Python, Angular, iOS, Android, Jenkins, AWS, and Azure DevOps (ADO) with Docker containers running on OpenShift/Kubernetes clusters. He established integration with OpenShift Advanced Cluster Security (ACS) scan, Veracode scan, NexusIQ scan, and code signing features, demonstrating his deep understanding of cybersecurity & infrastructure security best practices. Jamshir plays a critical role for the organization by managing all application deployments for the entire bank.

A Leader in Secure Fintech:

From a small town in India to leading global projects in cybersecurity is truly remarkable. His extensive experience in the financial industry has equipped him with a deep understanding of security regulations and compliance requirements. This knowledge, coupled with his expertise in software development, cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity, positions him to make significant contributions to the future of secure and innovative financial technology.

Jamshir's story is a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and a thirst for knowledge. It serves as a beacon of hope for young people in his town, demonstrating that with dedication and passion, they too can achieve remarkable things on the global stage.