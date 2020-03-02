The historic City Chowk in the heart of Jammu has been renamed as the Bharat Mata Chowk after a resolution was passed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC). The JMC had won 43 of the 75 wards in the Jammu Urban local bodies elections last year.

"Every year when flag hoisting ceremonies are held at the Chowk on the Republic and Independence days, with people chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai, the name change reflects the aspirations of the people," Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC told media in Jammu.

She said, "The House moved a resolution on September 6, but it got adjourned, and now the resolution has been passed with a voice vote."

Circular Road Chowk has been named as the Atal Chowk

She said similarly the Circular Road Chowk has been named as the Atal Chowk. This intersection in the centre of the city is the main commercial hub of Jammu. The Jammu Municipality has installed a sign board to announce the change in the name there.

The crowded junction has been the centre of political activity in the city. Many prominent politicians in the past have given speeches at this chowk. It is also one of those prominent places in Jammu where Tricolour is hoisted on the Independence and Republic days.