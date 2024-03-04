Gang war among underworld dons of Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, spreads outside the Union Territory as one of the dreaded gangsters was allegedly killed by members of a rival gang in the Mohali area of Punjab.

Notorious gangster and underworld don Rajesh Dogra, alias Mohan Chir, was fatally shot outside a mall on Airport Road in Sector 67, Mohali, on Monday afternoon.

Although the Chandigarh Police is investigating the case, it is believed that he was killed by another gangster who was earlier a member of his gang. Five unidentified men carrying sophisticated weapons fired indiscriminately at Rajesh Dogra, resulting in his death on the spot.

Nineteen cartridges were discovered at the scene. Dogra, recently released from jail and implicated in several cases, was attacked while on a phone call. He was driving the vehicle along with two other criminals who were part of his gang.

The assailants, driving in two cars, laid an ambush on Dogra as soon as he arrived at the mall in a Mahindra Scorpio.

Victim's companion was apprehended after the incident.

It is widely alleged that members of the rival gang committed this crime by involving one of the companions of the victim, who was travelling with Rajesh Dogra.

One of Dogra's companions, who was travelling with him, was apprehended by the police, and charges were brought against the five assailants.

Interestingly, two of the companions of Rajesh Dogra were unhurt in the attack and the victim was the sole target of the attackers, who were wearing masks and caps.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident was the result of the years-long rivalry between two gangs from Jammu. The identities of the perpetrators remain undisclosed. They arrived in an SUV with a Punjab license plate and another vehicle from Jammu.

Chandigarh police arrived promptly, taking custody of the gangster's body and commencing further investigation. Additionally, the mall is currently undergoing a thorough search.

Victim was prime accused in killing of another dreaded gangster of Jammu

Rajesh Dogra was the prime accused in a well-planned murder of another dreaded underworld don, Sanjay Kumar, alias "Bakra" of Jammu.

Sanjay Kumar, a notorious criminal of Jammu, was shot dead at city posh Trikuta Nagar, on November 25, 2006, at a private doctor's residence.

The main accused, Rajesh Dogra, was charged under sections 302/382/109 RPC and 3/25 Arms Act on the allegation that, on account of gang rivalry, Rajesh Dogra and other accused persons hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the deceased.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, he and another co-accused, Vishal Singh, shot dead Sanjay Kumar in the clinic of prosecution witness Dr. Rattan Kudiyar at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, and while leaving the spot, the other accused also took away the revolver of the deceased.

In November 2021, PSA was slapped on Mohan Chir, who was booked under various FIRs but was evading his arrest since the lodge of FIRs, has finally been arrested and booked under Sec. 8 (1) (a) of J&K Public Safety Act 1978.

On September 30, 2023, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court quashed the detention under the PSA of Rajesh Dogra.