In a serious escalation across the Line of Control, multiple Pakistani drones and projectiles targeted key locations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday night. The Indian Air Defense system swiftly activated interception protocols in response to aerial threats over Udhampur, Jammu, Akhnoor, and Pathankot, neutralizing several incoming drones.

Jammu city came under direct attack, triggering air raid sirens and plunging parts of the region into blackout as standard defense measures were enacted. Preliminary reports suggest the Jammu airport may have been a prime target. Air defense units engaged in real-time interception, successfully bringing down Pakistani drones attempting to breach Indian airspace.

Sources confirm that India's defense forces remain on high alert, monitoring possible further intrusions as tensions flare once again across the border.

In a sharply-worded statement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan's actions, stating: "Pakistan started speaking lies when it was born. It lied to the United Nations after sending forces to occupy Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. It continues to indulge in disinformation."

He further warned: "If there is, now, an attempt at further escalation by Pakistan, it will be responded to in an appropriate domain... and the choice is entirely that of Pakistan to make."

The latest developments come amid renewed concerns over Pakistan's use of asymmetric warfare tactics and its repeated violation of Indian airspace, posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Developing story...