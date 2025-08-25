Amid incessant rainfall across all ten districts of the Jammu division, the Meteorological Department (MeT) has issued a high alert for the region for the next 48 hours.

Although an alert has been issued in all 10 districts of the Jammu division, authorities are on their toes in Kathua district as the MeT Department forecasts very heavy rainfall in different parts of this district.

In response, the Director of School Education, Jammu, has announced that all government and private schools across the division will remain closed on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive day of closure due to hostile weather conditions.

On Monday as well, schools remained shut in view of the inclement weather.

The official order stated: "In view of the inclement and bad weather conditions, it is hereby ordered that all government as well as private schools shall remain closed tomorrow i.e., 26-08-25."

According to the MeT forecast, Tuesday is expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods and creating hazardous conditions in several districts.

⚠️ Very Heavy Rain Alert ?️



Next 40 hrs: Risk of cloudbursts, flash floods & landslides in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda & Kishtwar.@diprjk



1/2 pic.twitter.com/s3LeRoQkOY — Information & PR, Kathua (@DiprKathua) August 25, 2025

Rainfall Pattern and Regional Impact

On Monday, light to moderate rain was recorded in some parts of the Jammu region, while heavy downpours lashed Kathua, Samba, Doda, and Kishtwar districts. The Kashmir region remained mostly dry, though isolated areas may receive showers in the afternoon or evening.

However, the MeT Department has warned of severe weather on Tuesday across the Jammu region, with intense precipitation likely to cause water levels in streams and rivers to breach flood alarm marks, posing serious risks to low-lying and flood-prone areas. Poonch district is expected to be the least affected by this system.

Ranjit Sagar Dam at Danger Mark; Emergency Response Activated

In Kathua district, an alert was sounded on Monday after water levels at Ranjit Sagar Dam in Basholi touched the danger mark of 527 meters.

To ease the mounting pressure, approximately 6,500 cusecs of water were released into the Ravi River, resulting in a sudden surge in water flow and raising concerns for residents along the riverbanks.

The local administration has issued an urgent advisory, urging residents to maintain distance from the riverbanks and evacuate vulnerable areas if needed. People have been specifically warned against venturing close to the river for activities like cattle grazing or fishing.

Authorities have assured that comprehensive precautionary measures are in place, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Safety Advisories and Travel Restrictions

In light of the deteriorating weather, the administration has issued several critical advisories: Trekking Ban: Trekking and venturing into mountainous regions of Jammu and South Kashmir is strictly prohibited until Wednesday, due to high risk from the extreme weather. Travel Disruptions: Flash floods, landslides, and shooting stones are expected to severely disrupt travel across mountain passes on Tuesday, rendering many roads treacherous and potentially impassable. Flood-Prone Areas: Residents in low-lying or flood-prone areas are advised to remain on high alert due to the threat of overflowing rivers and streams.

⚠️ Flash Flood Advisory ⚠️



Due to possible regulated discharge from Ranjit Sagar Dam (RSD), water levels in River Ravi, Ujh Nallah & tributaries may rise suddenly.#WeatherAdvisory #FlashFlood #Kathua@diprjk



1/2 pic.twitter.com/kLJkNnPbwO — Information & PR, Kathua (@DiprKathua) August 25, 2025

Advisory for Residents of Kathua

In view of the forecasted heavy rainfall in Kathua, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma has issued an advisory, warning of possible regulated discharge from the dam that could lead to a sudden rise in water levels in downstream areas of the Ravi River and its tributaries.

Key points from the advisory include:

Residents in low-lying areas along the Ravi River, Ujh Nallah, and adjoining tributaries must remain alert and avoid going near riverbanks. People are advised to refrain from bathing, fishing, or any other activity near the rivers/nallahs during this period. Farmers should move their livestock to safer locations away from water bodies. In case of emergency, the public may contact the District Control Room, which is operational 24x7. Emergency Helpline (EOC Kathua): 01922-238796 All Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars, and relevant field staff have been directed to keep men and machinery in readiness for any eventuality.

The general public is urged to stay vigilant, avoid panic, and strictly follow official safety instructions issued by the district administration.

This advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure to protect lives and property.