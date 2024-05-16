Good news for the devotees of the Mata Vaishno Devi because Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which manages the holy cave shrine in the Reasi district of Jammu province, is going to launch a new helicopter service from Jammu to Sanjhi Chhat.

The chopper is likely to start in June, as preparations have already been completed. This service aims to help pilgrims who want to complete their darshan at Bhawan within a day.

According to sources familiar with the plan, the helicopter service is expected to start in the first half of June, pending final arrangements. Pilgrims using this service will be dropped off at the Panchhi helipad, which is 2.5 km from Bhawan. Special darshan facilities will be provided to these pilgrims.

Two types of packages for devotees

The Shrine Board will offer two types of packages: 'Same Day Return' (SDR) for Rs 35,000 and 'Next Day Return' (NDR) for Rs 50,000 per person.

In the SDR package, pilgrims will receive battery car service from Panchhi Helipad to Bhawan, a special darshan slip, prasad, a priority ticket for the cable car to Bhairon Temple, and battery car service back to the helipad for their return flight to Jammu Airport.

The NDR package includes all SDR facilities plus accommodations at Bhawan and participation in the 'Atka Aarti' ceremony.

Chopper service is available only between Katra and Sanji Chhat

Currently, helicopter service is available only between Katra and Sanjhi Chhat, with a one-way fare of Rs 2,100 per person. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already approved the new service between Jammu and Bhawan. The Shrine Board is finalizing all preparations to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for pilgrims.

Pilgrims already availing of the benefits of battery car facility

To facilitate the devotees, the Tarakote track has been opened for pedestrian pilgrims. However, limited vehicles are permitted to use this route for the transportation of supplies and construction materials, ambulances for medical evacuation of patients, and fire tenders other vehicles for mitigating any eventuality or disaster.

The operation of battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) has not been found feasible on the Tarakote track due to the challenging terrain, the steep gradient at most of the locations, sharp turns, etc.

The BOVs with a capacity of 7 + 1 persons per vehicle, ply daily on Himkoti Marg to ferry pilgrims from Ardhkumari to Bhawan and back between 8 AM and 10PM.

However, to ensure uninterrupted services for the intending pilgrims, eight additional BOVs are placed in backup to replace the discharged operational BOVs.

Deploying additional BOVs may lead to congestion due to the limited capacity of the track and also due to insufficient parking space for additional vehicles.