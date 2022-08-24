As the "vulnerable" mountainous belt of the Jammu region recorded seven back-to-back earthquakes during the last 24 hours, experts sounded alert and emphasized creating awareness among the masses in case of any eventuality.

"Seven earthquakes during the last 24 hours is a dangerous indication. There is a possibility of a big jolt in coming so we must be cautioned", eminent geologist of Jammu and Kashmir Prof GM Bhat, told International Bussiness Times. He said that people should be more cautioned during the night.

Prof. Bhat did not rule out the possibility that this "active cluster" would face an earthquake of a 6 to 7 Richter scale.

"We are continuously monitoring and recording earthquakes during the last 24 hours and the last jolt was of 3.9 Richter scale", Prof. Bhat said.

Seven back-to-back earthquakes jolt Jammu

Seven back-to-back earthquakes, which jolted Jammu and Kashmir in less than eight hours on Tuesday have again raised fears about the Reasi fault line getting active. Two earthquakes each were recorded in the holy town of Katra and Doda.

The epicenter of the first quake, which occurred at 2.20 am, was 61 km east of the Katra area in the Jammu region.

The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred 9.5 km northeast of Doda in Jammu region at 3.21 am.

The third quake of 2.8 magnitude occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am.

The fourth earthquake of 2.9 magnitude occurred 26 km southeast of Udhampur at 8.03 am.

The fifth jolt of the earthquake was felt in the Kishtwar district at 2.17 pm of 3.1 Richter scale.

The jolt of the sixth earthquake was felt again in Katra on same day. This time the earthquake was felt late in the night at 11.23 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology, the sixth earthquake of 3.9 magnitude.

The seventh earthquake was felt once again in Doda. This earthquake was felt at 11.23 pm at the same time as the earthquake in Katra. Its intensity was also near 3.9 Richter scale while it was 5 km underground, 12 km east of Doda district.

Experts say that it is not a good thing to have earthquakes so many times in a single day. Even though the tremors were of low intensity, it could be a sign of danger.

Although there were no reports of any loss of life and property every time an earthquake hits the Pir Panjal Himalayas in South Jammu and Kashmir there is palatable tension among geologists and disaster management experts as a big earthquake is still a possibility in the Reasi fault line which has not witnessed a major quake in centuries. The enormous energy remained trapped in the earth.

Precautions suggested by experts

Make a plan and be ready for an emergency.

Don't sleep near windows with big glasses.

Avoid sleeping near big almirahs.

Know the electric and water shut-off locations in your house.

Heavy objects, glasses, and cutlery should be kept on lower shelves.

Loose items should not be kept in the rooms where family members usually sleep.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/1WjicbdF3S@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/YWvXq6Q4nI — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 22, 2022

Related