A large number of arms and ammunition was recovered after security forces arrested two suspected terrorists near the Jawahar tunnel in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, September 9.

Weapons were recovered from a truck coming from Jammu

The arrests were made on Tuesday night, September 8. The operation was carried out jointly by the police and the army. The weapons were recovered from a truck coming from Jammu.

"Two suspects arrested in a joint operation near Jawahar Tunnel, Kulgam at midnight yesterday based on J&K police inputs," the army official said. The recovered weapons included one AK-47 rifle with two magazines, one M4 US carbine with three magazines and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines.