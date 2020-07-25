A gunfight erupted on Saturday between security forces and terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar in Ranbirgarh (Lawaipora) area.

According to a senior police officer, one jawan has been injured and is shifted to 92 Base hospital for further treatment.

Police and India Army's 29RR launched cordon & search operation in Ranbirgarh

Earlier, a joint team of Police and India Army's 29RR launched a cordon and search operation in Ranbirgarh on specific information.

"Reinforcements were rushed to the spot to cordon off the area. The operation against the hiding terrorists has started," they added.

"A Joint team of security forces including Army's, Special Operations Group (SOG) and other paramilitary forces launched a search operation after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. An encounter was triggered soon after," said a senior official.

Kashmir Police Zone also tweeted, "'Encounter has started at Ranbirgarh (Panzinara), in the outskirts of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," The locals reported heavy gunfight from both sides taking place in the area.