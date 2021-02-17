A delegation of 20 Ambassadors of foreign countries is starting its two-day visit to J&K on Wednesday.

This is the fourth such visit by diplomats of foreign countries to J&K after August 5, 2019 when article 370 was abrogated and the state was divided into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

After August 5, 2019, the delegation of foreign diplomats visited J&K in October 2019, January 2020 and February 2020.

The diplomatic delegation is being led by the European Union Ambassador, Ugo Astuto and will include members from the European Union, African and Middle Eastern countries.

The delegation also includes members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The diplomatic visit to J&K is taking place on the invitation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

