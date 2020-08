After a number of bridges and roads suffered partial to moderate damages on Wednesday morning after flash floods in Suktoh and Darhali rivers due to heavy rainfall in upper reaches of the district.

A fresh landslide has been triggered due to which a 35-year-old was killed as the landslide hit Kotli area of Manjakote, Rajouri

The heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in most of the rivers and small water bodies of Rajouri, creating panic among the masses.

(to be updated)