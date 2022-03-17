Sandalwood fans will see late Puneeth Rajkumar one last time on silver screen as his last movie hits the screens on Thursday, March 17. The movie is directed by Chethan Kumar of Bahaddur and Bharjari fame.

The Sandalwood's Power Star died of cardiac arrest last October and his untimely death came as a shock to the world. It also put the James team in trouble as the shooting of the flick was not completed.

Hence, Appu's brother Shivaraj Kumar has dubbed for his character in the film. As far as the other cast is concerned, the film has Priya Anand playing the female lead. R Sarath Kumar is playing an important role in the film in James, which also has Anu Prabhakar, Tilak Shekar, Aditya Menon, Rangayana Raghu, Chikkanna, Shine Shetty and others are in the supporting cast.

The movie has Charan Raj's music, Swamy J Gowda's cinematography and Deepu S Kumar's editing.

James Hype:

As it is the last movie of Puneeth Rajkumar, it has garnered unprecedented hype. It is not only releasing in Kannada, but also in other languages. The songs and teaser have raised a lot of expectations around the flick. Thus it is set to get an earth-shattering opening.

James Story:

Santhosh "James" Kumar, who works as a manager in J-WINGS security agency, suddenly enters into the world of dark market where he meets power brokers and businessmen who are active in crime syndicate.

James Review:

Will the movie live up to the fans' expectations? Has Chethan Kumar given a befitting tribute to Appu? Check it out in the viewers' words below:

