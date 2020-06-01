Kanpur Medical College principal Aarti Lalchandani has allegedly referred to Tablighi Jamaat members as "terrorists" in a leaked video. She also stated that the must be thrown into jungle and locked up in a "kaal kothari (dungeon)". Lalchandani has reportedly admitted that she indeed made the remarks which are now being labelled as "communal".

"They should be kept in solitary confinement in jail. You are keeping them in isolation ward," Lalchandani allegedly said while referring to the members of Tablighi Jamaat.

"We should not say this, but they are terrorists. And we are providing them VIP treatment, providing them food... exhausting our resources on them," she said. "Those who should be in jail, you are bringing them here for treatment, feeding them food, getting others infected, wasting manpower and kits."

Accuses BJP of "appeasement"

The principal of the Kanpur Medical College also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of Muslims "appeasement" and suggested that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should issue an order barring the use of state manpower and resources on treatment of Jamaat members.

She then went on to say that the government was "sacrificing" the lives of 100 crore people for the sake of 30 crores. India has roughly 100 crores of Hindus and 30 crore Muslims. Although the context of her statement, which appeared to be communal in nature was not known, she admitted that she made the remarks in "anger and frustration".

"I said it in anger and frustration. I didn't issue any statement. I said this but in that circumstance..." The Hindu quoted her as saying. She also revealed that the video was around 70 days old and shot during the initial days of the coronavirus crisis in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Former Kanpur MP demands probe against her

Meanwhile, former Kanpur MP and CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali has demanded a probe against the Kanpur Medical College principal and said that an FIR should be lodged against her if found guilty. Ali said that she violated the Constitution of India and broken the oath she took while becoming a doctor.

"She has violated the Constitution by using such language and broken the oath she took while becoming a doctor," Ali added.