Exactly three months after exposing his name in luring students to study MBBS in Pakistan to arrange funds for terror groups, Jammu and Kashmir Police booked the Hurriyat Conference leader for presenting wrong circulation figures of his newspaper to get government advertisements.

The prominent leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Mohammad Sharief Sartaj, resident of Jammu, has been booked in FIR 41/2022 under sections 420 IPC for committing fraud.

After getting information that Jamaat-e-Islami leader is getting government advertisement for his newspaper by presenting wrong figures of circulation, a case was registered by the police.

"During the investigation of case FIR No. 27/2022 U/S 10/13/39/Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. of Police Station Peermitha, Jammu, it has come to fore during the investigation that the owner of Rah-e-Manzil, Urdu daily newspaper, situated at Talab Khatikan, Jammu namely Mohammad Sharief Sartaj son of Shamas-Ul-Din Rather resident of Changa Bhalessa, tehsil Gandoh, district Doda at present Sunjwan has been printing nearly 150-200 copies of his newspaper on daily basis, but has dishonestly reflected figure of 18000 copies for pecuniary gain of obtaining advertisements from Information Department J&K and for certain other reasons", police said.

Taking note of it, Jammu police has registered a case in FIR 41/2022 under sections 420 IPC and has booked the owner for fraud.

Arrested earlier for collecting funds for terror groups

Booked for committing fraud, Jamaat-e-Islami leader was earlier arrested for collecting funds and luring students to study MBBS in Pakistan.

The nexus surfaced during day-long raids by Police at three locations of Jamaat-e-Islami activists in Jammu and outskirts on May 6, 2022.

Raids were conducted at the house of Mohammad Sharif Sartaj son of Shamas-ud-Din at Sunjuwan and his office at Talab Khatikan and Rayees Ahmed Malik son of Mohammad Sadiq Malik at his residence Dalpatian Mohalla in the City. Sartaj was arrested by police, Malik has been evading arrest.

Jamaat activist was selling MBBS seats in Pakistan earlier, a modus operandi used by Hurriyat Conference leaders in Kashmir also in which a case has already been registered by the state Investigation Agency (SIA).