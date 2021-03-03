In a shocking incident, a few police personnel along with some other men allegedly forced a few girls to strip and dance at a government-run hostel in Jalgaon of Maharashtra.

Now, the Maharashtra government has formed a four-member high-level committee to conduct a probe into an incident, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. The incident was reported at the Ashadeep Women's Hostel in Jalgaon city run by the Women and Child Welfare Department.

The issue came to the fore when BJP MLA of Chikhli constituency, Buldhana, Shweta Mahale raised the issue in the Lower House. A local NGO from Jalgaon had raised a complaint to the district collector about the incident on Tuesday.

HM says probe ordered, a 4-member committee being formed & they've been asked to submit a report in two days