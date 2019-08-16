With their penchant for sweet treats and sneaking in sugar into every meal, Gujaratis have made Gujarat infamous for obesity and malnutrition. Both these dietary disorders though seemingly complete opposites are two sides of the same coin. To take on the onus of changing this and transforming the state of Gujarat into the fittest in the country is a challenging endeavour.

In the modern day city of Bhavnagar in Gujarat is a young man who is inspiring a new generation of Gujaratis to get fitter. Jaiveerraj Singh Gohil is the prince of the erstwhile royal family of Bhavnagar. His great-grandfather Maharaja Krishnakumar Sinhji Gohil was the first Indian ruler to merge his kingdom with the Indian union in 1948. Born into this lap of history, Jaiveer- or Yuvraj Bhavnagar as he is known to many, is zealous to find a way to emulate the beneficence of his forefathers. A quick look through his Instagram profile- @yuvrajbhavnagar will show pictures with various dignitaries all with his signature flex pose. The mammoth following he has gathered is the cherry on this healthy cake!

The young prince studied at Jamnabai Narsee and Ecole Mondiale School in Mumbai, going on to complete his graduation from the esteemed Les Roches Switzerland where he pursued a degree in hospitality. He returned to his ancestral home in Bhavnagar where the family runs a heritage hotel- Nilambag Palace Hotel. Besides this they also have Narayani Heritage which is a budget hotel, Gopnath Bungalow, a seaside retreat and a Health Club. The Health Club is where Gohil's passion thrived.

Jaiveer's interest in health and fitness got him involved in the burgeoning fitness industry in India. He was the first Indian brand ambassador for international body builder Kai Greene's company Dynamik Muscle. The Gujarat State Bodybuilding Federation- a body recognised by the Government of India, named him as their President. Gohil himself conducts state level competitions that have given a platform to several local bodybuilders, promoting an activity that has little recognition in the country.

The unique fitness methods adopted by Gohil combine old-school akhada training with compound lifts. He has created a special training program for the Bhavnagar City Police Department which he personally oversees. To achieve his aim of transforming Gujarat into India's fittest city, Gohil has many things planned, beginning with a Weekend Wellness Retreat at Nilambag Palace Hotel in Bhavnagar. His popularity with the youth has motivated them to focus more on a healthy lifestyle which in turn boost their personal confidence.

Under his brand, the Yuvraj Bhavnagar Fitness Academy, Gohil focuses on body transformations with custom-made workouts and diets for each individual. YBFA also has its own line of fitness apparel and health food.

Knowing full well that following a fit regime is often expensive, he is making sure that his programs are affordable for the end goal is to make not only Gujarat but India into a fit nation.

