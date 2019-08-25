Former Finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat here on Sunday. His son Rohan performed the last rites.

The cremation was attended by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javdekar, Smriti Irani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Also present were BJP veteran L.K. Advani as well as other party leaders including B.S. Yediyurappa, Gautam Gambhir, along with opposition leaders Sharad Pawar.

Jaitley passed away at AIIMS on Saturday after a prolonged illness.