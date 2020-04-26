Jairo Escobar claims during a Twitch Live stream: "YouTube is the best platform for influencers during difficult times"

During a live stream on Amazon's gaming platform "Twitch" JairoEscobar claimed that YouTube is the best Social Media platform to be a part of an even more so during difficult times. Like right now, given the current and worsening situation with the COVID-19. So, we decided to reach out to him and ask why that is. This is what JairoEscobar said:

Why is YouTube the best platform?

Jairo Escobar: "It's the most profitable and as a content creator, you need the money to keep improving content and delivery. "

Have you tried other platforms?

Jairo Escobar: "Well, as you know from the live stream. I'm really active on Twitch where I go live almost every day, but I have also been creating content for multiple successful YouTube channels and Instagram Accounts. Such as: "Toronto Party Commission" and "Jairon558" since 2012."

What makes you the most money on YouTube?

Jairo Escobar: "Brand deals, no doubt. Even though ad revenue could be considerable sometimes, the business has moved to brand deals and promos. I can make way more on just one brand deal than a whole year of ad revenue, nowadays big and even small companies are gravitating towards social media for their publicity campaigns."

Would you recommend pursuing YouTube as a full-time job?

Jairo Escobar "Definitely yes, but you must be aware that it would probably not be as easy as it might appear at first glance."

Why is YouTube a pandemic-proof platform for influencers?

Jairo Escobar "In this specific case, it's simple. So many people are at home and a lot with little to nothing to do, therefore going on platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, etc. making the ad revenue go up, so are more businesses going online and looking for exposure."

That was Venezuelan YouTube Star Jairo Escobar, if you would like to know more about him. Go and subscribe to his YouTube channel.