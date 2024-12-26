On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John was released in theatres. However, the craze for Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 hasn't died down. Fans flocked to theatres to watch either Baby John or Pushpa 2. Some got tickets for Pushpa 2, while others didn't.

Pushpa 2 fans were forced to watch Baby John at a cinema hall, despite booking tickets for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

On December 25, 2024, in a Jaipur theatre, a group of moviegoers were allegedly forced to watch the wrong movie. According to a viral video on social media, they were shown Varun Dhawan's Baby John when their tickets were booked for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

The incident happened at the Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur. The management at the theatre reportedly cancelled the Pushpa 2 morning show without prior intimation and screened a different film instead.

The moviegoers in the video revealed that they had booked their tickets for Pushpa 2 a few days in advance. They had reserved seats for the 10:45 AM show on Wednesday, but upon reaching the cinema hall, they were informed that the 10:45 AM show of Pushpa 2 had been cancelled, and Baby John was being screened instead.

"I had booked tickets for Pushpa 2 on BookMyShow on December 21, but when I came here, they said that the show is cancelled and that I will have to watch the other show forcibly," a person said.

Another added, "They said the 10:45 AM show is cancelled, but the 2:30 PM show will go on as usual. They mentioned that the cancellation was done by the producers, and they could not do anything about it. I have neither received a refund from BookMyShow nor any notification."

According to media reports, the cinema hall staff stated in response that the change was made due to a decision by the producers, and they had no control over it. Upon hearing this, some people watched Baby John, while others left the theatre. Some accused the theatre management of mismanagement and protested.

About Baby John and Pushpa 2 BO

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan in the lead, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film has opened to mixed reviews from audiences.

Baby John is directed by Kalees and produced by Jawan fame Atlee. According to the makers, the film is an adaptation of Atlee's Tamil film Theri, which starred Thalapathy Vijay.

Pushpa 2 has broken several box office records, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. Directed by Sukumar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.