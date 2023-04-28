The world's largest non-profit organization for the disabled, BMVSS 's subsidiary Jaipur Foot USA organized a reception in NYC to honor Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India's chief coordinator for the G-20 summit. The reception was organized by Jaipur Foot USA chairman Prem Bhandari. Many community leaders of the Indian diaspora attended the event held at Saar restaurant in Midtown Manhattan.

Many dignitaries attended the event including the Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal and former Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster. At the reception, the launch of Shringla's biography "Not An Accidental Rise" was celebrated and a website for the book (www.notanaccidentalrise.com) was also launched by Randhir Jaiswal, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Kenneth Juster and Ravi Puli, Founder President and CEO of International Solutions Group.

Shringla also signed a copy of the book and presented it to the former Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster.

Shringla's book written by Assistant Professor, Department of International Relations, Sikkim University, Gangtok Dr Dipmala Roka, which was launched in Darjeeling earlier this month, reflects on the life and career trajectory of Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his extremely diverse professional portfolio, which brings insights and experience in virtually all of India's major diplomatic accounts. The biography is a passionate and analytical rendering of the life and experiences of a self-made man as it traces the life and career trajectory of Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Generous donation at event

KK Mehta and Chandra Mehta, who regularly contribute to Jaipur Foot, agreed to donate $121,000 to Siddhachalam, a Jain temple in New Jersey. The donation is made from KK Mehta and Chandra Mehta family trust, where Prem Bhandari is the Chief Advisor.

Last month, a lifetime achievement award was presented to Harsh Vardhan Shringla by BMVSS-Jaipur Foot. At that event too, K.K. Mehta and Chandra Mehta had donated Rs 1 crore ($121,000) from their family trust for an old-age home "Vraddhashram" in Jodhpur.

All praise for Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Speaking at the event, Jaipur Foot USA chairman and RANA president Prem Bhandari, heaped praise on Shringla for his dynamic and efficient tenure as an Ambassador in the United States of America and elsewhere in the world. He further thanked Shringla for the consistent support provided to the millions of people of Indian origin in America as well as around the world, particularly during crises such as the COVID pandemic, on issues related to OCI cards and evacuation of Indians from Ukraine in the aftermath of the conflict.

"He is the darling of 40 million NRIs throughout the world," Bhandari said, describing Shringla as the "People's Ambassador" and the "People's Foreign Secretary."

Shringla addressed prominent members of the Indian-American and diaspora community at the event. Shringla also lauded Bhandari's efforts to help the community, and described him as the "pillar of support" in difficult times, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic when Bhandari arranged ventilators and concentrators for India.

Jester recalled working closely with Shringla on various issues, with the 'Howdy Modi' event in 2019 being among the "most notable". He further added that they worked together during the Covid-19 crisis, as well as during the Chinese standoff.

"It has always been a tremendous privilege to work with someone who has represented his own country extremely well and with someone you can discuss issues candidly and you can work together to solve problems in the best interest of both of our countries," Juster said.

The who's who of the Indian diaspora community living in the US graced their presence. Sriniwas R Ranga, Corporate Vice President South Asian Market Manager, Sanjay Hathiramani, Global Senior Vice President Supplier Relations, Diamond and Colorstone Association (IDCA) President Shailaish Jhalani, JITO NY chapter's Rajeev Pandya, IFS officers at PMI Prateek Mathur and Surendra Adhana, former RANA presidents Dashrath Dugar and Haridas Kotewala, RANA secretary Neelam Modi, office bearer of RANA and Jaipur Foot USA Ashok Sancheti, Atul Kothari, Ashok Pandey and Vipul Shah, prominent advocate Ravi Batra, Ravi Puli, former FIA president and chairman Bihar Foundation Alok Kumar, Mehul Shah, Chairman of Jain Center of America, and Harish Thakkar (Jaipur Foot USA treasurer) were present at the event. Jaipur Foot USA secretary Rajiv Bhambri was the Master of Ceremony at the event.

Related