For over three decades, Jain Constructions has been a trusted name in Hyderabad's real estate sector. With 38 successful projects already delivered, the company continues to make its mark with a range of residential and commercial developments across the city's rapidly growing areas.

Built on the values of transparency, timely delivery, and high construction standards, Jain Constructions focuses on creating homes and commercial spaces that are modern, functional, and designed for the needs of today's families and businesses.

Ongoing Residential Projects

Jain's Central Park East – Narapally, Uppal

This gated community features spacious two and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 1380 to 2220 square feet. Spread across four towers with eighteen floors, the project offers a modern clubhouse and landscaped amenities for comfortable living.

Jain Fairmount The ARC – Gandimaisamma, Dundigal

Offering two and three-bedroom homes between 1440 and 2360 square feet, this project includes 274 thoughtfully designed units across two towers. It's ideal for families looking for a well-connected yet peaceful neighborhood with lifestyle amenities.

Jain Fairmount Sri Ram Garden 2 – Kompally, Gundlapochampally

Set in a calm and serene residential area, this project offers spacious three and four-bedroom flats ranging from 1905 to 2780 square feet. The community is designed to promote a wholesome lifestyle with amenities that bring people together.

Jain Pramukh Samriddhi Towers – Shamshabad, Satamrai

A premium high-rise gated community offering large three, four, and five-bedroom apartments from 3260 to 6555 square feet. With three towers rising twenty-seven floors high, the project includes a sixty-thousand square foot clubhouse, three-level parking, and over sixty lifestyle amenities.

Ongoing Commercial Projects

RNK Capital Park by Jains – Narapally, Uppal

A modern commercial complex with ground plus five floors, ideal for offices and retail businesses. The project includes two-level parking, round-the-clock power backup, and well-planned infrastructure.

Jains Balaji Big Town – Malkajgiri

One of the largest commercial projects in a prime location, this development offers over three lakh square feet of flexible space, suitable for mixed-use establishments in one of Hyderabad's busiest zones.

About Jain Constructions

With 38 completed projects and several ongoing ventures, Jain Constructions has built a reputation for reliability and excellence. Every project reflects thoughtful design, strategic location, and enduring quality, making it a preferred choice for both homeowners and investors.