Superstar Rajinikanth's action drama Jailer is all set for its streaming debut. According to reports, streaming giant Netflix has grabbed the rights for a whopping Rs 100 Crore. With Jailer going strong in the theatres, the release is unlikely to be anytime soon. According to industry buzz, the film is likely to be released online anywhere between 6-8 months after its theatrical release. If going by the buzz, Jailer is likely to make its streaming debut by the last week of September.

Meanwhile, the film is all set to cross the Rs 550Cr mark in theatres today. Rajinikanth's swag as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has made the fans go crazy. The plot revolves around an ex-cop (Rajini) whose son goes missing following a tug-off with an idol-chasing gang. Now, Muthuvel is on a mission to search for the whereabouts of his son. But Muthuvel has a past that nobody knows.

The film has made a massive Rs 100 crore on its opening weekend, here is the break up:

TN - ₹ 29.46 Cr

AP/TS - ₹ 12.04 Cr

KA - ₹ 11.92 Cr

KL - ₹ 5.38 Cr

ROI - ₹ 4.23 Cr

OS - ₹ 32.75 Cr

Nelson has given the perfect blend of comedy, action, sentiment and Thalaivar swag. Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar's cameo is another screen-breaking moment which has added fire to the momentum.