Renowned actor Vinayakan, known for his remarkable performance in the movie 'Jailer,' found himself in a complex situation as he was arrested for allegedly creating a tumultuous scene at the Ernakulam Town North police station. The incident occurred while the actor was called in by the police regarding a dispute with his wife at his apartment.

On a fateful evening, Vinayakan was summoned to the Ernakulam Town North police station due to a dispute involving his wife. However, instead of a peaceful resolution, the actor allegedly created a commotion at the police station, which ultimately led to his arrest. A senior police officer confirmed that Vinayakan was taken into custody for causing disturbances in an inebriated state.

Following the arrest, Vinayakan was promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for a necessary medical examination, as is standard procedure. After the examination and due legal processes, the police decided to release him on bail.

During the process, while departing from the hospital with the police, Vinayakan expressed his bewilderment regarding the reasons behind his arrest. When questioned about the grounds for his detainment, the actor responded by saying, "I came to file a complaint. Please ask the police why I was brought here (hospital)." It was a statement that left many puzzled, considering the arrest's circumstances.

Earlier in the day, prior to the tumultuous events at the police station, Vinayakan had requested police intervention at his apartment to address certain issues involving his wife. The police's intervention in these domestic matters did not, however, prevent the later incidents that unfolded at the police station.

The arrest of actor Vinayakan at the Ernakulam Town North police station, following a series of unexpected events, remains a noteworthy incident that has left both the public and media in a state of curiosity.

The actor's arrest under circumstances that seem to involve both personal and legal dimensions emphasizing the unpredictable nature of life in the public eye. As further details emerge, the incident will continue to draw attention and scrutiny.