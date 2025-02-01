Jaideep Ahlawat is an actor par excellence and currently, he is gaining a lot of appreciation for his performance in 'Paatal Lok 2'. The actor has been making headlines and fans and critics alike are all praises about him. Ahlawat's filmography is worth taking a look at, he has worked on some of the most interesting projects that have happened in Bollywood over the last couple of years and he has always very candidly spoken about his co-stars- he often shares interesting anecdotes that his fans and followers absolutely love. Recently, he shared one such about Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir and Jaideep had very briefly shared screenspace in Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' where the latter had portrayed the role of Ranbir's older brother in the film. Ahlawat in an interview with ANI, reflected on his experience of working with Ranbir and also shared how much he admires the actor.

Jaideep said, "I played a very small part against Ranbir Kapoor in one of the scenes in the film Rockstar. I must have worked for about four days with him, but I used to be mesmerised by seeing him in frame. It was evidently visible the kind of hard work he put in the film. He was extremely controlled and fully aware of what he was doing."

The actor spoke about RK's versatility and how even though he was a really big superstar, he would fit into his role like a glove as soon as he was in his costume.

Ahlawat mentioned, "He is a huge superstar. People would crowd around him when he would pass a street. Security would beef up every time he stepped out. But once he is in the costume, he would become Jordan. He came with a different feeling."

The video went viral on Reddit and netizens could not help but praise Jaideep for always being extremely nice about his co-actors while speaking about them and they also shared their admiration for RK in the comment section. A comment on the thread read, "All good actors have spoken about Ranbir craft" another wrote, "Ranbir's costars have always praised him" while another wrote, "Jaideep taarif hi karta hai sab co actors ka."

In terms of work, Ahlawat was recently seen in 'Paatal Lok 2' and will next be seen in 'The Family Man 3' alongside Manoj Bajpayee and later in 'Jewel Thief' directed by Siddharth Anand.